

Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people



Day labourers, rickshaw pullers and low income people are participating in Sehri and Iftar party every day.



To highlight these activities Zoom has set up a temporary live kitchen in Segun Bagicha, where anyone can watch their activities directly.



Founder and Chief Executive of the organization ST Shahin Pradhan said, "We have to struggle to manage the cooking items, but still we continue the programme every day."



He urged those who are capable to come forward to carry out these activities.



Volunteer Monirul Islam said, "Our activities to distribute Sehri and Iftar among floating people are carried out with great joy. We don't get tired of it. Rather like it. Many people perform Sehri and Iftar together in front of our eyes. Being able to serve Sehri and Iftar with one's own hands gives such a satisfaction that cannot be expressed by mouth. If the rich people of the society come forward in our activities, then we can continue our activities continuously."



Anisul Haq who came to do Sehri at 3am at night at this hotel, said, "I have been doing Sehri here since the first Ramadan. We are blessed by Allah, in other years we had eating, this time Zoom Bangladesh is giving us regular Sehri and Iftar."



Volunteers associated with Zoom Bangladesh said, "It is a privilege to be able to work for people, not everyone is lucky. With the help of well-wishers, we seek everyone's cooperation so that every person can observe their fast by eating enough Sehri during Ramadan".



Note that since 2016, Zoom Bangla Youth Foundation has been providing education to underprivileged and marginalized children. Besides, the organization is working to improve the quality of life of the poor, helpless and slum dwellers.



Zoom Bangladesh is distributing Sehri and Iftar to more than 500 underprivileged people in front of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segun Bagicha in the capital every day from first Ramadan.Day labourers, rickshaw pullers and low income people are participating in Sehri and Iftar party every day.To highlight these activities Zoom has set up a temporary live kitchen in Segun Bagicha, where anyone can watch their activities directly.Founder and Chief Executive of the organization ST Shahin Pradhan said, "We have to struggle to manage the cooking items, but still we continue the programme every day."He urged those who are capable to come forward to carry out these activities.Volunteer Monirul Islam said, "Our activities to distribute Sehri and Iftar among floating people are carried out with great joy. We don't get tired of it. Rather like it. Many people perform Sehri and Iftar together in front of our eyes. Being able to serve Sehri and Iftar with one's own hands gives such a satisfaction that cannot be expressed by mouth. If the rich people of the society come forward in our activities, then we can continue our activities continuously."Anisul Haq who came to do Sehri at 3am at night at this hotel, said, "I have been doing Sehri here since the first Ramadan. We are blessed by Allah, in other years we had eating, this time Zoom Bangladesh is giving us regular Sehri and Iftar."Volunteers associated with Zoom Bangladesh said, "It is a privilege to be able to work for people, not everyone is lucky. With the help of well-wishers, we seek everyone's cooperation so that every person can observe their fast by eating enough Sehri during Ramadan".Note that since 2016, Zoom Bangla Youth Foundation has been providing education to underprivileged and marginalized children. Besides, the organization is working to improve the quality of life of the poor, helpless and slum dwellers.