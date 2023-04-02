Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people

Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people

Zoom Bangladesh is distributing Sehri and Iftar to more than 500 underprivileged people in front of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segun Bagicha in the capital every day from first Ramadan.

Day labourers, rickshaw pullers and low income people are participating in Sehri and Iftar party every day.

To highlight these activities Zoom has set up a temporary live kitchen in Segun Bagicha, where anyone can watch their activities directly.

Founder and Chief Executive of the organization ST Shahin Pradhan said, "We have to struggle to manage the cooking items, but still we continue the programme every day."

He urged those who are capable to come forward to carry out these activities.

Volunteer Monirul Islam said, "Our activities to distribute Sehri and Iftar among floating people are carried out with great joy. We don't get tired of it. Rather like it. Many people perform Sehri and Iftar together in front of our eyes. Being able to serve Sehri and Iftar with one's own hands gives such a satisfaction that cannot be expressed by mouth. If the rich people of the society come forward in our activities, then we can continue our activities continuously."

Anisul Haq who came to do Sehri at 3am at night at this hotel, said, "I have been doing Sehri here since the first Ramadan. We are blessed by Allah, in other years we had eating, this time Zoom Bangladesh is giving us regular Sehri and Iftar."

Volunteers associated with Zoom Bangladesh said, "It is a privilege to be able to work for people, not everyone is lucky. With the help of well-wishers, we seek everyone's cooperation so that every person can observe their fast by eating enough Sehri during Ramadan".

Note that since 2016, Zoom Bangla Youth Foundation has been providing education to underprivileged and marginalized children. Besides, the organization is working to improve the quality of life of the poor, helpless and slum dwellers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: 4 more cases reported
Obituary
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
Honey collection begins in Sundarban
Rohingya national shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people
None to be allowed to do destructive politics: Shahriar
Rain likely in parts of country


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft