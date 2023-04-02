None to be allowed to do destructive politics: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Apr 1: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, has said none will be allowed to do cheap and destructive politics for the sake of continuing the pace of the present development process.



"The present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the overall development of the country. So, none has the right to hinder the development activities," he added.



State Minister Shahriar Alam made the observation while inaugurating the newly constructed second floor of Punchpara Government Primary School at Arani village under Bagha Upazila of the district as chief guest today.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Akhter, Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan, Education Officer Meer Mamunur Rahman, school teachers Sanaur Rahman, Anjarul Islam and Union Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam also spoke on the occasion.



The state minister called for quality education to build a smart Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working to this end. BSS

