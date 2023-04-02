Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rain likely in parts of country

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Met Office has predicted rain or thundershower in parts of the country over 24 hours.

 "Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with isolated hail storms and moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said the Met Office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2C over the country, according to the bulletin.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: 4 more cases reported
Obituary
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
Honey collection begins in Sundarban
Rohingya national shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Zoom distributes Sehri, Iftar to underprivileged people
None to be allowed to do destructive politics: Shahriar
Rain likely in parts of country


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft