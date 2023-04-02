Rain likely in parts of country

The Met Office has predicted rain or thundershower in parts of the country over 24 hours.



"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with isolated hail storms and moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said the Met Office bulletin.



Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2C over the country, according to the bulletin. UNB



