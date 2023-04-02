Bangladeshi killed by Kuki-Chin terrorists in Mizoram



A Bangladeshi national was murdered by terrorists of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), also known as Bawm Party, in Longtlai district of Mizoram State, India.



The deceased was Sanglianjual Bawm alias Passen Bawm, 29, hailed from Bandarban district.



According to the sources, the terrorists of KNF took Sanglianjual Bawm to Mongbuh area of Bawm Para of Mizoram on March 19 and brutally killed him.



Later, Va te Kuki, who is known as one of the spokespersons of KNF, gave a status on his Facebook account admitting his responsibility for the murder.



In Facebook status, he writes, "Those who are constantly spreading propaganda and defamation against Bawm community and KNF have been identified They tried to apprehend all KNF leaders by setting out spies in KNF meetings. But they could not succeed, rather had to lose the life of their spies."



According to sources, such incidents of murder and kidnapping are taking place due to mistrust within the Bawm Party members and supporters. Passen Bawm is known to have been a member of KNF at one time.



Family members of the deceased could not lodge a case over the killing as they got threat from KNF.



KNF has abducted 26 innocent villagers, including 11 from Bawm community, killed at least eight people including four from Bawm community, evicted 1,000 Bawm, Tanchangya, Tripura and Marma villagers from nearly two dozen villages since 2022.



