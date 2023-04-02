Video
Home Editorial

Plastic hazards taking toll on environment

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Dear Sir

While plastic has many valuable uses, we have become addicted to single-use plastic products - with severe environmental, social, economic and health consequences. Around the world, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, while up to five trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year. In total, half of all plastic produced is designed for single-use purposes - used just once and then thrown away.

Plastic is widely used in our day-to-day life. Starting from a pen to a polythene bag, all are forms of plastic. Though convenient in our day-to-day use, it has posed an alarming threat to the environment.

To destroy plastic, we can either recycle or burn it. If we burn plastic, it emits harmful chemical gases. These gases pollute our environment. Plastic bags also damage our environment. Waste plastic bags are thrown into the sea and rivers. In this way, they pollute and disturb the ecosystem of marine life. The only solution to this plastic hazard is to take preventive measures.

We should only use recyclable plastic bags, not throw plastic here and there, and the most important thing is that we should reduce the use of plastic bags wherever possible.

Adnan Anan
Jatrabari, Dhaka



