Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:10 AM
Home Editorial

Watermelon woe

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Similar to most kitchen essentials, now it is the seasonal fruit watermelon that has become costly in spite of countrywide bumper production. Once again it is a 'Syndicate' that has been reported to manipulate the price of watermelons sold in and outside of kitchen and fruit markets.

However, what baffles us regarding the weight and unit price is that while each watermelon weighing between 10 to 15 kilograms is being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 250 in the city's wholesale markets - it is being sold for anywhere between Tk 35 to Tk 60 per kilo in the city's retail markets - meaning even at minimum Tk 35 for kilo a 5 Kg watermelon is being sold for Tk 175 and a 10 kg watermelon is being sold for Tk 350.

We, however, fail to understand this abnormal disparity between retail and wholesale prices of watermelon. Our retailers are clearly drawing a profit margin of Tk 20-25 in every kilo.

This reality not only speaks of extreme greed but unethical profiteering from consumers who are struggling to make ends meet. And it is all happening right in front of the nose of market regulators.

The point, however, had the Agricultural Marketing Act been strictly imposed and monitored, Dhaka's fruit consumers could have easily buy the fruit at Tk 30 per kilo. Thus, the Act similar to hundreds of unimplemented laws, remain merely on paper. And as a dire repercussion, dubious retail traders are having a field day by making a quick buck by manipulating the price.

Munshiganj District Agricultural Extension Department officials have reportedly blamed a group of middlemen to be artificially creating disparity in wholesale and retail prices of watermelon.

If in any case true, why our law enforcement authorities are failing to promptly investigate and come down heavily on the alleged syndicate of middlemen?  

Nevertheless, it is no less remarkable to observe, how almost all retail traders in different parts of the city have teamed up and selling the seasonal fruit roughly at the same price. On that note - it is yet another glaring example of organised illegal price manipulation, and also how retailers can unite by taking the people hostage by charging whatever cost desired. Moreover, it is also about how the rule of law is noticeably missing in fixing fruit prices.

With the mango season barely a month away, we will not be surprised if a similar price discrepancy erupts between mango wholesalers and retailers especially, when there is little monitoring and regulating of fruit prices in the country.

We consider it no less than a shock that despite a series of operations conducted by mobile courts across the country watermelon price had only come down slightly and that too for a temporary period. Now all is back to square one.

Our kitchen and fruit markets are fast going beyond control.

We are worried.


