

The sweetest scenario of Ramadan in Bangladesh



Bangladesh is the world's second-largest Muslim country and almost 90% of people are born Muslim. So, the people of the country take Ramadan as enthusiasm for the whole month. They are seen as more soft-hearted than the other month to show the symbol of worship to Allah and they perform a lot of good activities to get closer to the Almighty by forgiving their sin. Allah has offered the whole month and all the good deeds will be treated with enormous, uncounted blessings and mercy. Fasting teaches us to be frugal, generous, and humble and practices us to come to light all the betterment of human behaviour.



The scenario of mosques is the sweetest thing to mention the enthusiasm for Ramadan all over the country. Most religious people try to perform more and more regular Salah in mosques with Jama-at to get the enormous benefit of Ramadan. Almost all the masques become full of worshipers in this month. The person who did not come to the mosque before comes to the mosque with great expectations and the person who used to come to the mosque before Ramadan, tries to spend more time than the previous time. All Muslim try to get closer to Allah than in previous times. They try to amend them from all their sins and also get a convenient environment to worship Allah.



This month is the suitable month to do all the good acts, rather than all the month of the year because when a person decides to do things for the welfare of society and the poor, incapable, lower-class family, the rest of the person congratulates and cooperates with them to perform and distribute. It is said that this month is springtime for Muslims who want to donate to any religious and social welfare organizations because Allah has given the offer of any good act like prayer and donation that He will increase by multiple with seventy for all of them. It seems that all the Muslims compete with each other to see who can be the better Muslim, who can get closer to Allah, and who is forgiven like a sinless baby. Rich people can understand the grief of starving poor people. So they can become soft-hearted to the poor and economically lower people.



Sehri and Iftar are the most significant moment of the day. The delights and exuberance are mainly seen in the village and towns. Most of the mosques in the village are shouted with mikes and whistles to awaken the villagers from sleep and make them hurry to cook and eat food. It seems like a festival. It's an outstanding scenario of a village that is hardly seen in towns. One family shares their Iftar with their neighbour's family. Rich people share their iftar with their poor neighbour's families. All the good deeds are performed by the person offstage and some are public. These create an outstanding relationship with all classes of people in society. Different groups of people iftar together strengthen their relationship.



The last 10 days also play a vital role in worshipping for the last. People became more serious about being forgiven by the Most merciful Allah. Some people stay at the nearest mosque to get the most expected glorified and blessed night. All the worshipers try to do their best to be up and doing to amend and purify them. Servants of Allah try hard and soul to seeking the most glorified night among the last 10 days.



In spite of these positive things of this blessed month, according to past and present experience, it is seen that some dishonest people take advantage of personal gain. It affects the market and price of all commodities related to Ramadan. The dishonest and corrupt businessman hike the price by making artificial nick of supply of food and commodities. It makes the market unstable hampers the poor and middle-income people and makes their life hard to lead. Many of the fraudulent parties do heinous and fraudulent acts with soft-hearted people during Ramadan.



Above all, Ramadan, the blessed month, helps us to be blessed with the mercies and kindness of the Almighty Allah by practicing the rules and regulations of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. Ramadan can change not only a person but also a society entirely. We should spend this month for the betterment of our personnel, family, and societal life so that we can change the scenario of the rest of the month like Ramadan. The practice performed during Ramadan should continue for the rest of the month of the year. The government should identify the person who makes the market unstable and hikes the price in this holy month and punish the rest of the dishonest persons. May Allah make this Ramadan the best Ramadan for all the worshippers of Allah.



The writer is a member, Bangladesh Tarun Column Lekhok Forum, Islamic University Unit, Islamic University, Kushtia



