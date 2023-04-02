BCL activists barricade Shahbagh intersection demanding arrest of Prothom Alo editor

Under the banner of Dhaka University (DU) students, leaders and activists of the DU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra (BCL) on Saturday burnt an effigy of Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman demanding his immediate arrest on charge of spreading 'false' and 'motivated' news.





At this time, the agitated students demonstrated blocking Shahbagh intersection for about two hours.





They blocked the area from 10:20am and continued till 12:30pm. During the demonstration, vehicular movements of both sides of the area disrupted.





Being outraged, the protesters accused Motiur Rahman of child exploitation.





Tanvir Mahtab a Dhaka University student participant of the protest programme said that the newspaper has been repeatedly spreading false news in the country.





"If it continues, people of the country will loose belief on media and newspaper. We demand legal action against Prothom Alo," Tanvir said.