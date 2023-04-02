Video
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:09 AM
Home Back Page

Prothom Alo Report

It’s not merely a mistake, but a criminal offence: Quader

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday commented that the report published by Prothom Alo on the day of the Great Independence Day is not merely a mistake, but a criminal offence.

He said, "Many are saying that it was their (Prothom Alo) mistake. I would like to tell them that it is not a simple mistake to joke about the 52-year achievement status of the Bengali nation on the Independence Day. It is a criminal offence."

Obaidul Quader said these in a joint meeting with the party's presidium members, secretaries and members and president-general secretaries of Dhaka city North and South units and affiliated organizations. The meeting was held at the AL central office of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00 am.

The AL General Secretary said, "Dainik Prothom Alo has tried to incite frustration and anger in the minds of the youths by publishing false news in front of the nation to implement the conspiracy of their own masters."

Asking whether Prothom Alo's action on Independence Day is not an act of destructive conspiracy against the nation, he said, "Independence Day is a unique day to create patriotism and sense of patriotism among the young generation.

However, this news aimed at politically selected special agenda setting on this day does not include denying the ideal achievement of the Great Liberation War?"

Obaidul Quader complained, "Traditionally, the newspaper works to implement the agenda of a special interest group. The paper has always taken the initiative of depoliticization by publishing news against Awami League, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government."

Citing examples of conspiracies, he said, "Reports from various media and organizations around the world protesting the filing of a case against an editor and a reporter
They are very clever. Their international links are very strong. But they spread the news that a case has been filed against them for reporting on price hikes."

Questioning whether the government has taken any action against a person for reporting on the increase in commodity prices or for participating in a talk show, he said, "Then the false news is being spread all over the world today that a case has been filed against this journalist and editor for reporting on the increase in commodity prices."

The AL General Secretary also said, "Journalists are not our enemies. But Prothom Alo is doing just that. We think of BNP as our opponent, BNP as our enemy. Prothom Alo is our enemy. Each has an editorial policy. Prothom Alo's enmity with Awami League is supporting the politics of BNP. This is the reality of today."

The Awami League leader also highlighted the things that his government has done for journalists.
 
The Road Transport and Bridges Minister also said, "Did we make a mistake by doing Digital Bangladesh? That digital medium is now being used against us. They are doing this very cleverly."

At this time, he urged the people to be vigilant against the politics of murder and disappearance.

Awami League Presidium Members, Secretaries and Members and President-General Secretaries of Dhaka city North and South units and affiliated organizations were present in the meeting.



