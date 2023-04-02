

BNP demonstrates in district towns: 32 arrested



During the demonstrations, 42 BNP leaders and activists were injured and 32 others were arrested following clashes with the police and Awami League activists in Khulna, Rajshahi, Natore and Jamalpur.



In Dhaka BNP North and South staged demonstration in front of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), chaired by party Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Fakhrul said that the government wants to hold early elections to continue in power illegally. He warned that the people will resist the plot.



Regarding the early elections, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government wants to befool the nation by holding early elections.



But the people will not step into any trap of the Awami League government and would not allow this tactics to succeed."



He said, "The fascist government does not believe in democracy, it does not care about people's opinion. Their only aim is to stay in power at any cost."



"It is very unfortunately for us that, the country's administration and law enforcement agencies are helping them," he added.

Fakhrul said, "People of this country always fought for justice and democracy. We believe that this government will be defeated by the people's if fair election is held."



BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police in Khulna. BNP leaders claimed that 12 activists were injured by tear shells and rubber bullets fired by the police and 5 activists were arrested.



BNP's sit in demonstration was held at party office premises on KD Ghosh Road, Khulna to realise 10-point demand.

Khulna Sadar police stopped a BNP procession while it passed the Khulna Sadar police station.



BNP activists chased with the police while police charged baton on the procession. Natore BNP leaders claimed their 30 leaders and activists were injured by Awami League activists with brickbats on BNP office.



After that Natore BNP held a press conference at the party office. Police arrested 21 BNP activists from Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.



Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Kazi Shahnewaz Imon said that BNP activists were arrested from Kacharipara of the city while planning the sabotage. They were produced in the court, he said.



Police arrested five people including district BNP convener Abu Saeed Chand from the sit-in demonstration in Ganakapara area of Rajshahi city.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rafiqul Alam confirmed this information on Saturday.



