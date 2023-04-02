BNP expels three Juba Dal leaders

BNP expelled three Dhaka Metropolitan North Juba Dal leaders on Saturday in connection with an attack on journalists.



Juba Dal Office Secretary Kamruzzaman Dulal said in a press release, "Jubo Dal Pallabi Thana Ward No 6 Joint General Secretary Md. Ismail Hossain, Joint Secretary of Rupnagar Thana Asif and former Vice President of Pallabi Thana Juba Dal, Jewel Khan were expelled from the organization due to involvement in anti-organizational activities and creating chaos."



Juba Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku and Acting General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton have already implemented this decision.



On Friday (March 31), journalists were attacked at the Iftar party organized by Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP at Pallabi Community Centre in Mirpur of the capital. Several journalists including private television NTV's special correspondent Imrul Ahsan Jani were injured.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his grief over the incident.



