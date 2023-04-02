Jatka Conservation Week begins in Pirojpur PIROJPUR, Apr 1: The Jatka Conservation Week began in the district on Saturday.





Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme held on Hularhat School premises in the morning.





Fisheries Department organized the function with Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries Dr Nahid Rashid in the chair.







Deputy Inspector General of Naval Police Md Mizanur Rahman, Captain Enamul Haque of Naval Force, Director General of Fisheries Department Khandakar Mahabubl Haque, Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Saidur Raahman, PPM (Seba), General Secretary of Pirojpur Press Club SM Tanvir Ahmed, and District Matsyajibi League Convener Shikder Chand, among others, also spoke on the occasion.







The chief guest in his speech said, "Bangladesh achieved record production of Hilsa fish in recent past years. In the last 15 years, the production of Hilsa reached double. Now Bangladesh is producing five thousands metric ton of Hilsa."







The minster further said, water body pollution and catching mother Hilsa and jatka must be stopped, because it is one of the big sources where we can earn foreign currency.





Two sea fishes landing ports have been developed at Parerhat and Mathbaria in the district and other fishing-oriented programmes are undergoing, the minister added.







The other speakers said the government is providing food assistance to the fishermen during the ban on catching Hilsa.





Fishermen from Barishal, Jhalakati, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola and Pirojpur also took part in the discussion.







Later on, a colourful rally was brought out in the Kancha River with ships of coast guard, naval police and fishing boats.