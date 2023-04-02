Four females ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three girls and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Kurigram and Habiganj, in two days.





NOAKHALI: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Sonia Akhter, 18, daughter of Shah Alam, a resident of Ward No. 5 Uttar Abhirampur Village under Amanullah Union of the upazila.







Sub-Inspector (SI) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Mahbub Hossain said Sonia's mother scolded her over the family issues on Wednesday night.





Following this, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at early hours on Thursday.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.







FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her husband's house in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Mim Akter, 22, wife of Ripon Mia, a resident of Taluk Shimulbari Village under Shimulbari Union in the upazila.





According to police sources, the family members spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of her room at early hours and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9:30 am and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Locals said Mim might have committed suicide by hanging herself at night due to a feud with her mother-in-law as she was not allowed to go to her father's house.





Fulbari PS SI Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.





HABIGANJ: Two young girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ajmiriganj and Baniachang upazilas of the district on Wednesday.





A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Khadija Akter, 12, daughter of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Joynagar Village of the upazila.





Locals said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house due to a family dispute at around 11:30 pm.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ajmiriganj Police Station (PS) Masuk Ali confirmed the incident.





On the other hand, a college student allegedly committed suicide by taking poison in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Samapti Rani Baishnab, 20, daughter of Kalibashi Baishnab, a first year student Diploma Nursing of North East Nursing College in South Surma. She used to live at a rented hostel in Badikona area of South Surma.





Police sources said Samapti took poison at around 10pm on Wednesday. She was then rescued and taken to North East Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state. Later on, she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she died at around 11pm.