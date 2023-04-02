Two crushed under train in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 1: Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Durga Rani, 76, wife of Shibkundu of Chitra Para area, and Munnu, 55, son of Mojibor Rahman of Koya Village in Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat District.





Santahar Railway Police sources said the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express Train from Chilahati hit Munnu in Bagjana area at around 8:30am and Durga Rani in Teghar area at around 9:20am, leaving the duo dead on the spot.







Being informed, Railway Police recovered the bodies.





The body of Durga Rani was handed over to her family members as per their request while Munnu's body was sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Two separate unnatural death cases were filed with Santahar Ralway Police Station (PS) in these connections.





Officer-in-Charge of the PS Moktar Hossain confirmed the incident.