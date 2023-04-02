Bumper bitter gourd makes growers happy at Fulbari FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Apr 1: This season fair weather has favoured bumper yielding of advance bitter gourd in Fulbari Upazila of the district.





Growers are getting profitable prices of their produce. After meeting the demand in the local bazaars, they are sending bitter gourds to other parts of the country.







Bumper production and good price are making marginal growers delighted.







According to growers' sources, through commercial cultivation of bitter gourd, local growers are living well.







As bitter gourd demand is higher across the country like other past years, seasonal traders are coming to Fulbari from far-remote areas of the country.







They are taking bitter gourds by trucks to Chapainawabganj and other districts.







A visit found both local marginal growers and wholesalers making trading exchanges in different char areas and bazaars in profit-making market prices.







Local wholesalers were seen purchasing per maund bitter gourds at Tk 2,200 from the marginal growers. Later on, their purchased bitter gourds were selling to outside wholesalers at Tk 2,300 per maund.







From different haats and bazaars, 100-120 maund bitter gourds are being taken every day by trucks to Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Narail, Bogura and other districts.







This season bitter gourd has been cultivated at a large scale in the upazila after getting higher profits in the last year.





At present, growers are not sitting idle in their houses. They all are busy in field rearing and picking bitter gourds. Some of them are taking bitter gourds to local warehouses for sale.







Noni Gopal and Aminul Islam, growers of Purbachandrakhana area said, taking farming advice from local agriculture office, they each have farmed bitter gourd on one bigha; they are happy to get bumper yielding and good price.





According to them, per maund bitter gourd was selling at Tk 3,600-4,000 at the wholesale level one week back. But for the last two weeks, it has been selling at Tk 2,000-2,200. Per bigha bitter gourd farming cost stood at Tk 15,000-18,000.







They are expecting profit of Tk 60,000-70,00 after excluding all costs.





Local wholesalers Lalon Mia and Ershadul Haq said, they are collecting hundreds of maunds of bitter gourds from growers and keeping in warehouse of Matin Mia in Amtala and Puler Bazar.





"After purchasing bitter gourds from us at Tk 2,300 per maund, these are selling at Tk 2,800 in different district markets," they added.







Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, this season, bitter gourd was farmed on about 100 hectares of land in the upazila.





"Growers are getting good price. We have assisted growers with fertiliser, seeds and others. They were trained up also."





Marginal growers are changing their lots by making commercial farming of bitter gourds, the agriculture official maintained.