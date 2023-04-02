31 nabbed with drugs in 13 dists

A total of 31 people including three women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 13 districts- Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Rajbari, Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Jhenidah, Kurigram, Sherpur, Cumilla, Gopalganj and Narsingdi, in recent times.





CHATTOGRAM: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.





Police arrested a Rohingya man along with 1,400 yaba tablets from Mirsharai Upazila on Thursday afternoon.





The arrested is Aman Ullah Arman, 27, hails from Kutupalang Camp of Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirsharai Police Station (PS) Kabir Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided Hadifakir Haat area under Wahedpur Union in the afternoon, and arrested him along with the drugs.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.





Meanwhile, police arrested a man along with 35,000 yaba tablets from Lohagora Upazila.





The arrest is Mohammad Jalal, 34.





Lohagora PS OC Mohammad Atiqur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, police raided the forest office area at Chunti near Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway on March 25, and arrested Jalal along with the yaba tablets.





Legal action was taken against the arrested, the OC added.





RANGPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 10,000 yaba tablets from a loaded truck in the district on Thursday.







The detainees are: Aminul Islam, 30, of Sadar Upazila, and Saikat Mian, 24, of Modern Mor area in the city; and Idris Ahmed, 30, and Mamun Mian, 20, of Chakaria Upazila in Cox's Bazar.





Deputy Director of District DNC Dilara Rahman on Friday said acting on a tip-off, they searched the truck in Fatehpur Bhurarhat area in Sadar Upazila on Thursday and arrested four men with the yaba tablets and seized Tk 42,000 in cash and the truck from the scene.





The detainees were handed over to police after a filing of a case with Rangpur Kotwali PS, she added.





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A suspected drug trader has been detained from Gouripur Upazila of the district.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan conducted a drive in Hasonpur Village on Tuesday and arrested Md Ershadul Haque, 35, along with 21 kg of hemp.





Ershadul used to collect hemp from Cumilla and sell it different areas of Netrakona and Mymensingh districts, said the OC.





MANIKGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two alleged drug traders with yaba tablets and heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.





The detained are: Abdul Razzak, 30, son of Abul Kasehem of Sadar Upazila, and Md Habibur Rahman alias Babu, 29, son of Dulal Uddin.





District DB Police OC Md Mosharaf Hossain said the arrested persons have been involved in drug trading for long. Acting on a tip-off, DB Police members arrested the duo along with the drugs. The market price of the seized drug is worth Tk 1.21 lakh.





Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against the arrestees, the official added.







RAJBARI: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in Sadar and Goalanda upazilas of the district recently.





Members of DNC arrested a man along with 14 grams of Crystal meth (Ice) from Sadar Upazila.





The arrested is AKM Fazle Rabbi, hails from Paschim Pashra Village under Kotwali PS of Faridpur.





Rajbari District DNC Assistant Director Tanvir Hossain Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in Sajjankanda area on March 26 and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Rajbari Sadar PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.





Meanwhile, DB Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 100 litres of liquor from Goalanda Upazila recently.





The arrested are Bacchu Sardar, 45, a resident of Sattar Memberpara area under Daulatdia Union of the upazila, and Md Akter Hossain, 42, of Ramkantapur area of Sadar Upazila.





District DB Police OC Md Moniruzzaman Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force raided the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila and arrested the men along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.





COX'S BAZAR: A man and a woman were detained along with drugs in Teknaf and Pekua upazilas of the district.





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 2.07 kg of Crystal meth, 20 kg of current nets and 80 kg of Nylon nets from Teknaf Upazila on March 26.





The arrested is Mahmud Ullah, 42, a resident of Baraitali area under Teknaf Sadar Union.





BGB-2 Teknaf Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in a boat and arrested the man along with the drugs and illegal nets.





Later on, the arrested was handed over to Teknaf Model PS, the official added.





On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with 200 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila on March 24.





The arrested is Mosharafa Begum, 35, hailed from Bhilijarpara under Baraitali Union of Chakaria Upazila.





Pekua PS OC Mohammad Omor Haider said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Nuinyamuinya area under Pekua Sadar Union and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.





KISHOREGANJ: DB Police arrested a young man along with 1.5 kilograms of hemp from Karimganj Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested is Sohrab Mia, 20, a resident of Ratanpur Village of the upazila.





District DB Police Media Cell Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahangir Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Sakua Village and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Karimganj PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SI added.





JHENIDAH: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with one kilograms of hemp from Kaliganj Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested are Mukti Bisswas, 45, a resident of Tattipur Village, and Zahid Sheikh, 32, Mangalpoita Village in the upazila.





District DB Police SI Abu Sayem said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Tattipur and Mangalpoita villages on March 25, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Kaliganj PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.





NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 40 bottles of phensedyl from Nageshwari Upazila in the district recently.





Arrested Raju Mia is a resident of Bhabanirdighi area under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.





Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at the house of drug dealer Raju in Bhavanidighi area on March 25, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.





Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.





NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Three drug traders have been arrested along with 475 bottles of phensedyl from Nalitabari Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested are Asaduzzaman Durjoy, 23, Sabuj Mia, 19, and Harun, 32.





Acting on a tip-off, police stopped a pickup van at Araiani Bazar Mor and arrested the three drug traders. Police seized 475 bottles of phensedyl from the vehicle at that time.





Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.





CUMILLA: Police arrested seven people with 56kgs of hemp and seven locally-made sharp weapons from Bangara in the district recently.





The arrestees are: Nurul Haq, 40, Sohel, 28, Md Arif, 28, Uzzal, 22, Nur Bhuyian, 35, Babu, 22, and Mohammad Chawdhury, 26.





Cumilla Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Crime) Ashfakuzzaman Khandaker said police conducted the drive in Bangara Bazar area on March 24 and arrested the seven drug traders with the contraband drugs.





Legal action was taken against those arrested, the ASP added.





The arrestee is Jasim Sardar, 30, hails from Naragati area of Narail.





RAB-6 sources said on information, a team of the elite forces raided Chapta Madrasa area under Kashiani PS on March 24, and arrested Jasim along with the hemp.





The arrested man and seized drugs were handed over to police.





NARSINGDI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 20 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in district recently.





The arrested are Sefali, 27, Aklima Akter, 25, hail from Dhajnagar Village under Kasba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.





RAB-11 Narsingdi Camp Commander and Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Shahabuddin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nagariakandi area of the upazila and arrested the women along with the drugs.





GOPALGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a youth along with 16kgs of hemp from Kashiani Upazila in the district recently.Legal action was taken in this regard, the RAB official added.