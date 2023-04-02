Five murdered in five dists

Five people including three women have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Pirojpur, Dinajpur, Sunamganj, Natore and Barishal, in recent times.





PIROJPUR: A man was beaten to death by angry mob in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday. The incident took place in Badura Village under Sankarpasa Union of the upazila at around 4 am. The deceased was identified as Kabir Mridha, 39, son of late Momin Mridha, a resident of that area.







Police and local sources said Kabir Mridha was a professional thief. He entered the house of Monir Mirdha in the village at early hours with a purpose of stealing valuables.





Sensing the matter, the villagers caught Kabir and beat him mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured. Later on, he was taken to a village doctor, where Kabir was declared dead.







Being informed, police recovered the body. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) AJM Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.







DINAJPUR: A man allegedly killed his wife in the district town on Thursday as she refused to give him money for purchasing drugs.





The deceased was identified as Alifa Akter, 27, wife of Belal Hosen, hailed from Muralipur Village in Bochaganj Upazila of the district. She along with her husband used to live at a rented house at Islami Hospital intersection in the district town.





Kotwali police said family members of the deceased found the Alifa dead and called on 999. Being informed, police recovered the body of Alifa.





The deceased's family claimed that Belal strangled Alifa to death over her refusal to give money for addiction. Accused Belal went into hiding soon after the incident. Elder sister of the deceased said Belal often beat Alifa up over the issue.





On Thursday morning, only son of the couple went to mardasa and when he came to the house found his mother unconscious and informed the relatives. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dinajpur Kotwali PS Md Jahid Hosen said they suspected that it was a murder.







However, the body was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.





SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed in a clash in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Md Layek Mia, 45, son of late Abdul Mannan, a resident of Mandalibhog Jangligarh area in Chhatak Town. He fought for the post of councillor at Ward No. 7 in Chhatak Municipality several times.





Police and local sources said a feud in between two groups was running over the Mandalibhog Lal Mosque Committee for long.





Following this, a clash took place in between two groups in Ganeshpur Kheya Ghat area at around 9:15pm, which left Layek Mia critically injured.





Locals rescued him and rushed to Chhatak Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Layek Mia to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.





Later on, Layek Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sylhet. Being informed, police recovered the body. However, the law enforcers have detained one Sajib Mia, 24, in connection with the killing.







Assistant Superintend of Police (Chhatak Circle) Ranjay Chandra Mallick confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.





The deceased was identified as Ripa Begum, 31, wife of Kabir Hossain, a resident of Ekdala Shalaipara area under Panka Union of the upazila. She was the daughter of Ansar Fakir of Mallickbagha Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.







The deceased's brother Mashikul Islam said Ripa Begum got married with Kabir Hossain, son of Munsur of Ekdala Shalaipara, about 12 to 13 years back.







However, Kabir was involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman recently. Following this, the couple often had been locked into altercations. On Tuesday evening, Ripa was found dead in her husband's house.







The deceased's family members alleged that Kabir might have killed Ripa over his extramarital affair. The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.





BARISHAL: A housewife was allegedly murdered in Bakerganj Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Shilpi Begum, 35, mother of three children and wife of Md Riaz Khan, a resident of Charbisharikathi Village under Darial Union of the upazila. She was the daughter of Jalil Sarder of Uttar Kajlakathi area under the same union.





The deceased's father lodged a complaint with Barishal Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. According to the complaint, members of Shilpi's in-laws' family poisoned her on March 25.





