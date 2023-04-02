Three minors drown in Habiganj, Bhola

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Bhola, on Friday and Saturday.







HABIGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Jannat, 2, and her cousin Yasin, 4, residents of Raghurampur Village in the upazila. According to local sources, the duo slipped into a pond in the afternoon when they were playing beside it.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the pond and rushed them to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead. Officer-in-Charge of Bahubal Police Station Rakibul Islam Khan confirmed the incident.





MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Albir, 3, son of Alauddin Hawlader, a resident of Monpura Sadar Union of the upazila.





Local sources said the boy slipped into a pond nearby his house in the afternoon while he was playing on the bank of it.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the boy from the pond and took him to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.