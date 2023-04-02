Video
Home Countryside

Three men electrocuted in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Three people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi and Chandpur, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rajib Talukder, 25, son of Zahur Lal Talukder, a resident of the upazila.

According to local sources, Rajib came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working to connect electricity in the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Patiya Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

RAJSHAHI: A helper of truck was electrocuted in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sajal, 25, son of Saber, a resident of Alimganj Centerpara area under Damkura Police Station (PS) in Rajshahi City.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari PS Kamrul Islam on Thursday said the sand-laden truck came in contract with a live electric wire while unloading sand from the truck at around 6pm at Sighati in Godagari Upazila, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 9:30 pm while undergoing treatment.

OC Kamrul Islam said there was no case or complaint was filed in this connection.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: A decoration worker was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in Haripur Village under Gandharbapur Uttar Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Mozammel Hossain, 28, son of Tajul Islam, a resident of Gandharbapur Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Mozammel came in contact with live electricity when he was working with a sound system, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Saharasti Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mozammel dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members. Hajiganj PS OC Mohammad Jobayer Sayed confirmed the incident.


