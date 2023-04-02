Watermelon grows bumper in Feni FENI, Apr 1: Bumper yielding of watermelon like the last year has got growers to weave a new day-dream in the district.





Growers are very hopeful for getting good market price of their produce. But their profits will be needed to adjust with loans they took for completing the high-cost watermelon cultivation.







They took advance money from wholesalers. So a major portion of their profit will go for re-funding the loan.





Taking this point into consideration, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has given assurance of financial assistance in the next year.







Vast areas of Sonagazi and Chhagalnaiya upazilas of the district have been brought under watermelon cultivation. Watermelon has been cultivated on hundreds of acres of char land of Sonagazi and along both banks of the Feni River under Shuvopur Union of Chhagalnaiya Upazila.





According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Feni, in order to experiment feasibility of watermelon farming, 50 ha of land of Sonagazi were brought under watermelon farming five years back; this year, the watermelon cultivation has been more than double against the target of 381 ha.







Local farmers have been cultivating watermelon on fallow lands in char areas of coastal Sonagazi Upazila for the last several years. In the beginning, farmers came from different areas of the country for cultivating watermelon on wage basis; but seeing good yield and fair profit, now local farmers started shifting to watermelon farming.





The weather and environment of the coastal region are suitable for watermelon. Growers are becoming interested in its farming.





Local grower Ayub Nabi Farhad said, Lovictor Sugar, Ocean Sugar, Glory, Banglalink, and Black Berry species of watermelon are bigger in size and tasty; these species have higher demands in bazaars.





"This season, I have cultivated watermelon on 220 acres of land at a cost of about Tk 1.20 crore. If the weather goes fair, I expect to get a double profit than the farming cost," he added.







Farmer Ibrahim Mia said, "As we did not get any government assistance, we are in tension about loan and Dadan (advance) money."





DAE's Deputy Director Md Ekram Uddin said, the fertile soil of wide chars of river-drenched Songazai and Shuvopur Union is very suitable for watermelon cultivation.





"Watermelons of these areas are very tasty. We are providing advice among growers. We are making them interested," the DAE official maintained.