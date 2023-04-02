Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ifter, dinner arranged for 300 poor fasting people every day

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 1: Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization, started providing Ifter and dinner to 300 poor  fasting people since first Ramadan.

The activity would be conducted for the whole month of Ramadan under the crore programme of the organization as part of the social corporate responsibility, said Sayem Rishat,   director of GUK.

Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also President of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakr Siddique attended the inaugural session of the activity on Thursday and inaugurated it as the chief guest, and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman was present at the event as the special guest while chief executive of GUK Abdus Salam was moderating the session.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests thanked the GUK for arranging such activity for the poor and distressed people of the district.

Political leaders of Awami League, town elite also participated in the inaugural session of the activity.

The Ifter and dinner would be provided to 300 fasting people including orphan children, distressed people from Masterpara office of the district town, the director also said.

A special arrangement has also been kept for the persons with disability  and the aged ones in the town office, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jatka Conservation Week begins in Pirojpur
Four females ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Two crushed under train in Bogura
Bumper bitter gourd makes growers happy at Fulbari
31 nabbed with drugs in 13 dists
Crop protection dam collapses at Madan
Five murdered in five dists
Three minors drown in Habiganj, Bhola


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft