Ifter, dinner arranged for 300 poor fasting people every day

GAIBANDHA, Apr 1: Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization, started providing Ifter and dinner to 300 poor fasting people since first Ramadan.







The activity would be conducted for the whole month of Ramadan under the crore programme of the organization as part of the social corporate responsibility, said Sayem Rishat, director of GUK.







Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also President of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakr Siddique attended the inaugural session of the activity on Thursday and inaugurated it as the chief guest, and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman was present at the event as the special guest while chief executive of GUK Abdus Salam was moderating the session.







Speaking on the occasion, the guests thanked the GUK for arranging such activity for the poor and distressed people of the district.







Political leaders of Awami League, town elite also participated in the inaugural session of the activity.







The Ifter and dinner would be provided to 300 fasting people including orphan children, distressed people from Masterpara office of the district town, the director also said.







A special arrangement has also been kept for the persons with disability and the aged ones in the town office, he added.