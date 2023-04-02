Video
Ireland Tour of Bangladesh 2023

Shakib, Liton named for Test squad as Tamim, Shoriful make comeback

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the 14-member squad for the one-off Test against Ireland keeping skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his deputy Liton Das in the troop.

Shakib and Liton asked for leave from the Test to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) from the first day (on April 1) but the BCB President Najmul Hasan strictly informed that they have to play Test match to get NOC.

The squad however, turned down all chitchats.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders tented Liton and Shakib for ongoing season IPL. Mustafizur Rahman is the 3rd Bangladesh player to take part in the current edition of the event, who already reached in India as the Fizz is not a member of Bangladesh Test side.

However, the Bangladesh squad seemed mightier as they got all frontline players together. Tamim Iqbal makes comeback, who missed Tests against India for a groin injury while speedster Ebadot also missed the second Test against India with an injury.

Beside Tamim and Ebadot, opener Shadman Islam and pacer Shoriful Islam were also made comeback.

Zakir Hasan, who was awarded cap against India and hit an impressive ton debut, ruled out of the squad because of a left thumb injury, which paved the way for Shadman's comeback.

The BCB dropped Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Rejaur Rahman Raja. Raja is yet to make debut in any format.

The first ever red-ball game between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held between April 4 and 8 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Bangladesh Test Squad Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das (Vice Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.



