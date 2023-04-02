Int'l Rating Chess Tournament begins Monday

The International Rating Chess Tournament, organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), will begins from Monday (Apr 3) at Bangladesh Chess Federation's Hall room in the city, said a press release.





The competition will be played in a nine-round Swiss-League format over the nine days and the winners will be awarded cash prize of Taka two lakh.





In this regard, a press conference was held today (Saturday) at the conference room of BCF to provide all the details of the meet.





General Secretary of the BCF and President of FIDE Zone-3.2 Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, its Joint Secretary Masudur Rahman Mallick and International Arbiter Md Haroon Or Rashid were present in the press conference. �BSS