Shakib inspires Mohammedan to secure first win in DPL Shakib Al Hasan didn't do anything worthy with batting or bowling but his presence itself was a big boost as Mohammedan Sporting Club secured its first victory in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), that too beating table topper Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 22 runs at BKSP-4 ground on Saturday.





The ace allrounder joined the side to play the match, less than 24 hours after playing the third T20 International against Ireland in Sylhet.







He indeed boarded Dhaka flight last night and came to the ground to play the game at 8 AM. Along with him, two other national cricketers--Rony Talukdar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz-who played the last T20, also played this DPL match.





In their last five matches, Mohammedan lost four and one was washed out, leaving them in a position to play the relegation league.





But Saturday's victory against Sheikh Jamal gave them a ray of hope to avoid playing the relegation league.





Put in to bat first, Mohammedan compiled 290-7 with skipper Imrul Kayes making the highest 86 off 101, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Shakib's contribution with willow was just 5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also made identical 5.





But Rony Talukdar scored 32 and added 79-run with Kayes for the opening stand. After the failure of Shakib and Miraz, Mahmudullah Riyad accompanied Kayes in 73-run partnership for fourth wicket, which laid a solid foundation.





Mahmudullah hit five fours and two sixes for his 48 off 51. Thereafter Ariful Haque made 39 not out and Jake Lintott hammered a fluent 24 not out off just 10 to push Mohammedan's total closer to 300.





Parvej Rasool and Arif Ahmed took two wickets for Sheikh Jamal which was bowled out for 268 in 49.2 over to concede their first defeat after winning five matches in a row.





Jake Lintott played an important role in bowling too as he scalped 3-72. Abu Jayed Rahi also took three wickets, giving away 83 runs in nine overs.







Shakib though didn't take any wicket, concede just 31 runs in 10 overs. Mehidy Miraz was also economical as he had figures of 1-42 in 10 overs.





Parvej Rasool scared Mohammedan after their top order failed to click. The Indian recruit Rasool, who hailed from Kashmir, blasted 63 off 56 with three fours and two sixes but that was not enough to seal the deal. Opener Said Hassan was the other notable scorer with 58. �BSS