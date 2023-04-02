Video
Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Gopalganj Sporting Club and Fakirerpool Young Men's Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League football held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match, Gopalganj Sporting Club beat BFF Elite Football Academy team by 2-1 goals with Anik and Saiful scored one goal each for the winners' in the 41st and 89th minutes respective while Mirajul netted the lone goal for the losses' in the 73rd minute from a spot kick.

In the day's second match, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club, came from behind, defeated NoFeL Sporting Club also by the same identical margin of 2-1 goals.

In the proceeding, Kankar Biswas put NoFeL ahead in the 39th minute while after the breather Fakirerpool Young Men's Club staged a fight back through a suicidal goal as Rakib of NoFeL Sporting Club scored a own goal in the 51st minute of the match.

Tarikul sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in the 81st minute of the match.     �BSS


