Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon

It is apparent that the booters of Bangladesh women's national football team are not going to play any international matches or events anytime soon as there will be less scope before the next FIFA window in August-September.





Bangladesh women were supposed to be in Myanmar now and getting ready to play matches of the Asian Qualifiers round-1 of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024. But that didn't happen.







Despite taking all the necessary preparation for the qualifiers, Bangladesh decided not to participate in it at the last minute due to the costlier air travel to the host Myanmar and other expenses.







The qualifying round of Group-B is going to be held in Myanmar from 5 to 11 April. Apart from the host Myanmar, the other participants of the group were the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.





Although the BFF pointed at the costly air travel to Myanmar, as well as insurance fees, and hotel and transportation costs and said that the team cannot go and participate as enough funds were not available to the federation, critics are pointing at something different which may be the reason behind the decision.







Bangladesh Football officials were able to fund the man booters conditioning camp in Saudi Arabia. They are regularly receiving financial support from the Earth's football governing body FIFA. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also provides regular supporters for them. So, how is it reasonable to think that the women's team cannot go and play in the tournament due to the financial crisis?





The Bangladesh women won the last SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal last September. That was the last international event they played. They haven't played in any international competitions for a long time and the wait to play the next one is getting longer.







As per BFF women's wing chairperson Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the woman booters have their next FIFA window in August-September and they would try to play international friendly matches then.