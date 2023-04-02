Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sports Reporter

Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon

Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon

It is apparent that the booters of Bangladesh women's national football team are not going to play any international matches or events anytime soon as there will be less scope before the next FIFA window in August-September.

Bangladesh women were supposed to be in Myanmar now and getting ready to play matches of the Asian Qualifiers round-1 of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024. But that didn't happen.

Despite taking all the necessary preparation for the qualifiers, Bangladesh decided not to participate in it at the last minute due to the costlier air travel to the host Myanmar and other expenses.

The qualifying round of Group-B is going to be held in Myanmar from 5 to 11 April. Apart from the host Myanmar, the other participants of the group were the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Although the BFF pointed at the costly air travel to Myanmar, as well as insurance fees, and hotel and transportation costs and said that the team cannot go and participate as enough funds were not available to the federation, critics are pointing at something different which may be the reason behind the decision.

Bangladesh Football officials were able to fund the man booters conditioning camp in Saudi Arabia. They are regularly receiving financial support from the Earth's football governing body FIFA. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also provides regular supporters for them. So, how is it reasonable to think that the women's team cannot go and play in the tournament due to the financial crisis?

The Bangladesh women won the last SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal last September. That was the last international event they played. They haven't played in any international competitions for a long time and the wait to play the next one is getting longer.

As per BFF women's wing chairperson Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the woman booters have their next FIFA window in August-September and they would try to play international friendly matches then.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib, Liton named for Test squad as Tamim, Shoriful make comeback
Int'l Rating Chess Tournament begins Monday
Shakib inspires Mohammedan to secure first win in DPL
Haaland misses Man City's clash with L’pool
Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL
Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon
Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification
Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft