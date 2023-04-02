Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC showdown still 'super important' for Klopp

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

LIVERPOOL, APR 1: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's visit to Manchester City on Saturday is important for both sides even though a traditionally crucial fixture no longer features the Premier League's two preeminent forces.

While second-placed City aim to hunt down leaders Arsenal in their pursuit of a fifth title in six seasons, sixth-placed Liverpool are merely hoping to climb into the top four after a troubled and trophy-less season.

However, Liverpool boss Klopp remains adamant a game usually vital to the destiny of the title for both clubs still retains major significance for his team, as well as City.

"Super important game, that's the one thing that's not different to all the other years because obviously for us super important, for City super important," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

Liverpool's trip to the Etihad begins a daunting week for Klopp's men as they travel to Chelsea on Tuesday and then host league leaders Arsenal at Anfield next Sunday.

Liverpool are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand on the north Londoners.

"Top four is the one thing we really can go for. We don't have a perfect position to go there, to fight for it, but it's possible," added Klopp.

"We have to win a lot of games but the more games we win, the more pressure we can make on other teams above us in the table.

"A lot of talk now, but in the end it is all about how we perform, how we get into this mood -- a chasing mood -- and go from there."

Liverpool's 1-0 victory over City in October provided false optimism that Klopp's men could match the levels that saw them come close to an unprecedented quadruple last season.

Another misleading result came earlier this month when Manchester United suffered a historic 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Liverpool have lost their two games since, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Bournemouth and losing by the same score at Real Madrid as they exited the Champions League.

"We are not dumb, we know the last game we played in Madrid was not a good game, the game before was Bournemouth, not a good game. The game before was world-class," said Klopp on his side's inconsistency.

"We have to show up there and really go for it, there's no other chance for us. You want to play these games; we play City, Chelsea and Arsenal every season but in one week is pretty special."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib, Liton named for Test squad as Tamim, Shoriful make comeback
Int'l Rating Chess Tournament begins Monday
Shakib inspires Mohammedan to secure first win in DPL
Haaland misses Man City's clash with L’pool
Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL
Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon
Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification
Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft