Everton post £45 million loss amid financial breach investigation

LIVERPOOL, APR 1: Everton's financial results for the 2021/22 season revealed a £44.7 million ($55.2 million) loss on Friday with the club already under scrutiny for alleged breaches of financial rules.





The Merseyside club were referred by the Premier League last week to an independent commission of the league's profitability and sustainability rules for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.





The regulations allow clubs to lose a maximum £105 million over a three-year period or face penalties, which can include points deductions.





But clubs were allowed to discount losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Everton claiming that player trading was affected by the crisis as well as matchday income.





Everton's losses for the three years prior to last season were £371.8 million. �AFP