Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Everton post £45 million loss amid financial breach investigation

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

LIVERPOOL, APR 1: Everton's financial results for the 2021/22 season revealed a £44.7 million ($55.2 million) loss on Friday with the club already under scrutiny for alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Merseyside club were referred by the Premier League last week to an independent commission of the league's profitability and sustainability rules for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.

The regulations allow clubs to lose a maximum £105 million over a three-year period or face penalties, which can include points deductions.

But clubs were allowed to discount losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Everton claiming that player trading was affected by the crisis as well as matchday income.

Everton's losses for the three years prior to last season were £371.8 million.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib, Liton named for Test squad as Tamim, Shoriful make comeback
Int'l Rating Chess Tournament begins Monday
Shakib inspires Mohammedan to secure first win in DPL
Haaland misses Man City's clash with L’pool
Gopalganj SC, Fakirerpool YMC post win in BCL
Woman booters not facing Int'l opponents anytime soon
Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification
Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft