Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:04 AM
Home Business

BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Netherlands decided to deepen level of economic cooperation between the two countries at a meeting between Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Dutch Prime Minister's Foreign and Security Adviser Ambassador Geoffrey in Van Leeuwen.

Leeuwen, during the meeting on Friday informed about Dutch Government's intention to deepen the cooperation with Bangladesh beyond water sector, according to a press release of Bangladesh Embassy to the Netherlands received here on Saturday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah was present at the meeting.

The Principal Secretary highlighted Bangladesh's journey in building a pluralist and liberal society, advancing women and commitment to strengthening the function of democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

He also sought Dutch support towards sustainable return of the Rohingyas and political solution of the issue in Myanmar.

Leeuwen lauded Bangladesh's continued journey towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and reiterated the Dutch Prime Minister's invitation to visit the Netherlands.

The Principal Secretary proposed a mechanism for a Public-Private Dialogue with the Netherlands which was welcomed by the Dutch side.

The Principal Secretary is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation joined by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir and the Secretary-General Farooq Ahmed.

The delegation held several day-long meetings at Dutch Foreign Ministry where the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including extension of EU GSP facilities towards Bangladesh apparel sector after LDC graduation .

They also discussed collaboration on implementation of transformative projects under Bangladesh Delta Plan (BDP), facilitating Dutch investment financing in private sector, especially across diverse sectors of Bangladesh agriculture, brining innovative Dutch water solutions to Bangladesh.

The Principal Secretary also met with representatives of leading Dutch financial institutions and the Eindhoven-based Brainport.


