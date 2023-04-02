Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022

The European Union's (EU) apparel imports from Bangladesh rose 35.69 percent to $22.89 billion in 2022 compared to $16.87 billion in 2021, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said.





The EU's apparel imports from all over the world grew 20.97 percent during this time.





With a 22.20 percent share of the EU's total readymade garment (RMG) imports, Bangladesh remained the second largest apparel import source for the supranational political and economic union, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Md Mohiuddin Rubel said Thursday.





EU's import from the top sourcing country China grew by 17.01 percent year-over-year to $30.14 billion in 2022, according to Eurostat. The EU's import from its third largest apparel import source Turkey increased by 10.09 percent year-over-year to $11.98 billion.





EU countries' imports from India and Vietnam increased by 21.02 percent and 35 percent, respectively. �UNB