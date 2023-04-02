Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The European Union's (EU) apparel imports from Bangladesh rose 35.69 percent to $22.89 billion in 2022 compared to $16.87 billion in 2021, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said.

The EU's apparel imports from all over the world grew 20.97 percent during this time.

With a 22.20 percent share of the EU's total readymade garment (RMG) imports, Bangladesh remained the second largest apparel import source for the supranational political and economic union, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Md Mohiuddin Rubel said Thursday.

EU's import from the top sourcing country China grew by 17.01 percent year-over-year to $30.14 billion in 2022, according to Eurostat. The EU's import from its third largest apparel import source Turkey increased by 10.09 percent year-over-year to $11.98 billion.

EU countries' imports from India and Vietnam increased by 21.02 percent and 35 percent, respectively.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private credit growth further slows due to light liquidity
Bangladesh may soon start using rupee to trade with India
Bangladesh Govt approves commercial cultivation of Vannamei shrimp
BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation
Intraco to transport gas from Bhola to industries around Dhaka
Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022
Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points
Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft