Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Emirates and United have activated their codeshare partnership, allowing Emirates customers to enjoy easier access to an expanded choice of US destinations.

Beginning March 30, Emirates customers will be able to fly to Chicago, Houston or San Francisco - and connect easily to an expansive network of 150 domestic US points, on flights operated by United, says a press release.

Similarly, Emirates' customers in the US planning trips to Dubai and beyond have a myriad of choice and can utilise United's services to easily connect to Emirates operated flights bound for Dubai, via Chicago, Houston or San Francisco. The world just got bigger for U.S. travellers journeying to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, or Australasia with access to more than 80 destinations in Emirates' network, beyond Dubai.

Travellers can plan their entire trip on a single-ticket and convenient bag check-through to the final destination.

The partnership also extends to both airlines' frequent flyer programmes, Skywards and Mileage Plus, enabling eligible members to enjoy loyalty rewards when they travel on Emirates or United operated flights and lounge access at airports across both carriers' networks, when connecting to codeshare flights.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said, "In phase two of our partnership, we also look forward to extending the same convenient travel benefits to our customers flying to other points in the Americas."

Emirates and United have an interline arrangement that allows passengers to easily reach a wider choice of destinations in the Americas outside of the U.S. Emirates customers will be able to choose from an additional 77 points spanning Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America, while also enjoying convenienes like flight itineraries on a single-ticket and smooth connections via the three hubs (Chicago, Houston and San Francisco).


