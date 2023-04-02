Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw

OTTAWA, March 31: Canadian authorities on Friday approved Rogers Communications' Can$26 billion (US$19 billion) takeover of telecom rival Shaw, ending two years of wrangling over one of the largest corporate tie-ups in the nation's history.





Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne lifted his objections to the merger, allowing it to proceed after securing the transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Quebec-based Videotron.





That arrangement aims to create a fourth national wireless carrier to increase competition and bring down mobile phone and Internet costs for Canadians -- who currently pay among the highest rates in the world.





"The message I hear from Canadians everywhere I go is the same: We pay way too much for telecom services and we want more options," Champagne told a news conference in Ottawa.





"The way to drive down prices is true competition," he said, citing 21 conditions imposed on the companies involved that would "ensure that a new fourth national player can go toe to toe with the Big Three and actually drive down prices."





The original takeover deal struck in March 2021 had faced strong opposition from consumer advocates, rivals and politicians, forcing a long delay.





Rogers will acquire all issued and outstanding Shaw shares for Can$40.50 each or about Can$20 billion in total, while assuming Can$6 billion in Shaw debt, a company spokesperson confirmed to AFP.





With operations currently focused mostly in Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Rogers gains a stronger presence with the merger in Western Canada, where Shaw dominates.





Quebec-based Videotron, by effectively assuming Shaw's wireless business in a side deal, will be able to expand its mobile services nationwide and compete with Rogers-Shaw, Telus and BCE.





Terms imposed by the government include commitments by the companies to spend billions of dollars to expand their networks, and for Videotron to offer similar pricing plans in English-speaking Canada as in Quebec, where consumers pay up to 20 percent less for mobile services.





If Rogers-Shaw and Videotron break those commitments, they could be liable for penalties of up to Can$1 billion (US$750 million).Champagne has also threatened to seek new legislative powers if telecom rates don't come down. �AFP