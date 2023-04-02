Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

OTTAWA, March 31: Canadian authorities on Friday approved Rogers Communications' Can$26 billion (US$19 billion) takeover of telecom rival Shaw, ending two years of wrangling over one of the largest corporate tie-ups in the nation's history.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne lifted his objections to the merger, allowing it to proceed after securing the transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Quebec-based Videotron.

That arrangement aims to create a fourth national wireless carrier to increase competition and bring down mobile phone and Internet costs for Canadians -- who currently pay among the highest rates in the world.

"The message I hear from Canadians everywhere I go is the same: We pay way too much for telecom services and we want more options," Champagne told a news conference in Ottawa.

"The way to drive down prices is true competition," he said, citing 21 conditions imposed on the companies involved that would "ensure that a new fourth national player can go toe to toe with the Big Three and actually drive down prices."

The original takeover deal struck in March 2021 had faced strong opposition from consumer advocates, rivals and politicians, forcing a long delay.

Rogers will acquire all issued and outstanding Shaw shares for Can$40.50 each or about Can$20 billion in total, while assuming Can$6 billion in Shaw debt, a company spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

With operations currently focused mostly in Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Rogers gains a stronger presence with the merger in Western Canada, where Shaw dominates.

Quebec-based Videotron, by effectively assuming Shaw's wireless business in a side deal, will be able to expand its mobile services nationwide and compete with Rogers-Shaw, Telus and BCE.

Terms imposed by the government include commitments by the companies to spend billions of dollars to expand their networks, and for Videotron to offer similar pricing plans in English-speaking Canada as in Quebec, where consumers pay up to 20 percent less for mobile services.

If Rogers-Shaw and Videotron break those commitments, they could be liable for penalties of up to Can$1 billion (US$750 million).
Champagne has also threatened to seek new legislative powers if telecom rates don't come down.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private credit growth further slows due to light liquidity
Bangladesh may soon start using rupee to trade with India
Bangladesh Govt approves commercial cultivation of Vannamei shrimp
BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation
Intraco to transport gas from Bhola to industries around Dhaka
Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022
Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points
Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft