Aarong opens its 27th outlet in Kushtia

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Aarong opened its 27th outlet at Zakera Srijon Tower, Chand Mohammad Road, in Kushtia on Saturday, says a press release.

This newly designed 9,500-square-feet space offers a two-storey shopping experience for Aarong customers.

It features womens, mens, and childrens apparel, home décor, footwear, jewellery, and other product lines.

At this location, customers will also find Aarong's sub-brands: TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth.

The outlet was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer at Aarong, along with other Aarong and BRAC officials.

"Aarong has been steadily expanding its reach nationwide to meet customer demand. We are proud and happy to be able to promote and bring Bangladesh's rich craft heritage to Kushtia," said Alam.

For a limited time, new customers at our Kushtia location can join our My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty programme by making any BDT 5,000 purchase to earn points for direct discounts and enjoy exclusive benefits with our partners.

Existing members will earn 2x points on every purchase until April 7!

Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental development organisation.

We can't wait for you to visit us with your family and friends.


