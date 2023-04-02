Video
Akash Digital TV inks deal with Grameenphone

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Akash Digital TV- a concern of Beximco Communications, and Grameenphone- the country's largest telecommunication company, have joined forces to provide GPStar customers with an unparalleled TV viewing experience.

Himendra Yadav - Head of Customer Experience from AKASH Digital TV's and Farha Naz Zaman - Head of Marketing from Grameenphone's recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at GP house, says a press release.

This collaborative effort pledges to deliver top-of-the-line entertainment with a generous 13% discount on new connection set up. This includes a Tk.500 discount on connection and a Tk.150 cashback on the first month's subscription.

The signing event was attended by senior officials from both companies, including Md. Raziur Rahman - Head of Marketing Communications, Md. Mezbah Uddin - Assistant General Manager - Business Development, Imteaz Hossain - Deputy Manager-Business Development of AKASH Digital TV.

Md. Sabbir Ahmed - Head of Priority Brand, Premium Segment, Commercial and Md. Riaz Al Faruque Bhuiyan - Head of Acquisition and Monetization, Premium Segment, Commercial, along with other high officials of Grameenphone.  


« PreviousNext »

