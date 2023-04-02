Video
Sunday, 2 April, 2023
Home Business

foodpanda pledges to double rider tip

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

The country's leading food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has announced a unique rider appreciation campaign during Ramadan as part of its commitment to showing gratitude to the delivery partners. 

As per the campaign, tip provided by the customers to the riders on Fridays during the Ramadan will be matched and doubled by foodpanda, says a press release.

The campaign will be applicable for riders all over Bangladesh and they will receive their double-upped tip with their weekly payments. However, the double tip feature will only be applicable on online transactions such as payment over mobile financial services and cards.

This is one of many campaigns arranged by foodpanda for the riders during Ramadan. The campaign is a gesture of goodwill towards the hardworking delivery partners of foodpanda, who work tirelessly to ensure that food is delivered in a timely and efficient manner.

 The delivery partners often have to navigate through traffic, bad weather, and other challenges to ensure that the food reaches the customer within 30 minutes in good condition.

"We are delighted to express our gratitude to the hardworking riders who go above and beyond to deliver a seamless experience for our customers.

Their exceptional dedication and selflessness are truly admirable, and without them, our ability to serve and satisfy our customers would have been limited.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our riders for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in helping us achieve our goals," said Andalib Hasan, Operations Director of foodpanda.


