Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo launches smartphone V27e in BD today

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

vivo, the leading global technology company is scheduled to launch today (Sunday) its latest additions to its V series, V27e providing an outstanding experience of photography in Bangladesh.

The V27e will be available in two color variants, the Lavender Purple and Glory Black for the price of Tk 32,999 and for vivo V27 handset the price is worth TK 54,999 in two variants of Noble Black and Magic Blue at all authorized showrooms of vivo, says a press release.

Combining functionality with intelligent and outstanding algorithm, the Aura Light Portraitof V27e has already incepted hype over the smartphone industry. Alongside, another newbie v27 also owns the same specification of lighting.

The Aura Light and Portrait Mode work in tandem to help the camera light up faces in low night conditions. It simultaneously is able to control luminosity and provide exceptional glowing portraits 64 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera of V27e on the back of the phone offers a longer exposure and increases light intake by six times, producing more stable snapshots and boosting the quality and success rate.

 The 32 MP HD Front camera, 2MP Bokeh & 2 MPmicro-cameraensures clearer selfies with richer details for a poster-like image.

Whereas the V27 5G handset is well equipped with Sony IMX766V sensor-based 50MP OIS rear camera, 50MP front camera, 8MP wide angle camera and 2MP micro-camera.

This is what enables the device capture brighter, more dynamic, detailed images. Mediatech Helio G99 processor adds more viability to the phone's mechanism for better clicking facilities.

The Hybrid Image Stabilization can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second, giving users' smoother, and more stable footage.

The Vlog Movie Creator feature offers a new one-stop video creation experience, providing 24 templates with rich video effects to show users how to shoot objects, people, or landscapes, along with real-time guidance for camera movement.

Vivo V27e comprises 8GB + 8 GB Extended RAMwith 256GB storage. The incorporation of FunTouch OS 13 is incorporated to help people seamlessly switch between apps and store data.

Coupled with vivo's in-house developed flash-charge technology, it allows for 66W flash-charger and a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 100% within just 40 minutes.

The slim body of 7.7mm thickness renders a slender and elegant look which is accentuated by the stunning flat screen of ultra-thin grip. The 120 Hz AMOLEDDisplay also features self-developed ambient light sensors combined with luminescent materials.

V27e captures and pays tribute to the vibrant colors of nature. The phone has a beautiful design flow which gives it a dynamic, simple, and artisticlook.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private credit growth further slows due to light liquidity
Bangladesh may soon start using rupee to trade with India
Bangladesh Govt approves commercial cultivation of Vannamei shrimp
BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation
Intraco to transport gas from Bhola to industries around Dhaka
Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022
Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points
Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft