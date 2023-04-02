Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei, bKash to deepen partnership for achieving SDGs

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Huawei, bKash to deepen partnership for achieving SDGs

Huawei, bKash to deepen partnership for achieving SDGs

Huawei and bKash agreed to deepen partnership in Bangladesh, to further drive financial inclusion and enable more people to participate in and benefit from digital economy in the country.

bKash, Bangladesh's largest mobile payment operator, provides mobile financial services to 68 million people, caters to every family in Bangladesh. Huawei powers bKash's services with its cutting-edge digital finance solutions.

To take the journey forward, Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh and Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash have signed an MoU at Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony titled "Smart Fintech: Inclusive. Innovative. Inspiring Bangladesh'', Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash highlighted the significance of the partnership.

"Financial inclusion and inclusive services have been part of bKash's DNA since its inception in 2011. At the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, we are working tirelessly towards a digital financial ecosystem and becoming a Smart Nation.

The joint effort of bKash and Huawei aims at driving financial inclusion and eliminating poverty for SDGs with innovative solutions," said Kamal.

Since development of the current FinTech products, Huawei has deployed its platform across more than 30 markets in Asia and Africa. In total, Huawei's FinTech solutions are being used by over 400 million people worldwide.

Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh said the strengthened partnership between Huawei and bKash in Bangladesh aims to drive digital inclusion in the country.

"Since 2017, Huawei has been working closely with bKash in digitalizing its MFS with the leading Mobile Money platform. The platform offers services such as e-wallet and Nano-loan, bringing financial inclusion and innovation to local communities.

Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our partnership to empower and enable more people in Bangladesh to seize the benefits of the digital economy for development.

And I believe that our partnership will drive the growth of the digital economy in Bangladesh, setting a remarkable example to other EM countries in the region, when it comes to financial inclusion" said Pan.

Speaking at the event Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme highlighted the contribution of MFS in the development and in achieving the target of SDGs, "This initiative: smart fintech bringing an inclusive, innovative, and inspiring Bangladesh carries heavy weight and insights.

I believe both Huawei and bKash agree and are working on that. And their further partnership will reinforce the whole initiative."

"SDG is the end goal, it is where we want to be in the 2030s. We are on the path and this Smart Fintech partnership is the vehicle that will drive us to get there." said Ms. Susan Vize, Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Dhaka Office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private credit growth further slows due to light liquidity
Bangladesh may soon start using rupee to trade with India
Bangladesh Govt approves commercial cultivation of Vannamei shrimp
BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation
Intraco to transport gas from Bhola to industries around Dhaka
Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022
Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points
Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft