BRAC Bank wins award for highest online bill collection

BRAC Bank has been recognised by Dhaka WASA for the highest online bill collection.





According to BRAC Bank, it has secured the first position in terms of Dhaka WASA's bill collection through payment gateway using Visa and Mastercard.





The certificate of appreciation for the period of FY 2021-2022 was handed over at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on March 16.





Over last couple of years BRAC Bank has significantly enhanced its transaction banking capability by developing various value-adding collection and payment solutions with establishment of payment and API connectivity with a number of government enterprises including National Board of Revenue, Dhaka North City Corporation, WASA, DPDC, DESCO, and Jiban Bima Corporation.





The bank's partnership with Dhaka WASA greatly benefits the valued customers as they can pay utility bills from anywhere anytime.





The customers enjoy an easy and hassle-free experience as they do not have to visit a branch to pay bills and can make the payment anytime from anywhere.





About this recognition, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank, said: "The government entities can now smoothly collect utility bills using our state-of-the-art payment gateway platform".





It also provides easy and hassle-free payment experience to the customers ensuring real-time online banking services anytime and anywhere.





"We will continue to form partnerships with more government and private enterprises for seamless payment experience through the payment gateway platform," he said. �UNB