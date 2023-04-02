Miniso Global awards BD team MINISO Headquarters in their recent 'Global Strategic Partners Summit Forum' awarded Bangladesh as one of the best country who are running the Miniso business.





The award was handed over by Vincent Huang, Vice President and Susan Chen, Head of Sales, Asia and Australia to the Miniso Bangladesh team at the presence of its directors Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Chowdhury Asifuzzaman and MR Khan Shahin, says a press release.





Miniso has been massively popular in Bangladesh due to its unique products, marketing efforts, and innovative Franchise model; all of which allowed Miniso to spread rapidly across the capital Dhaka and various other divisions of Bangladesh.





Ye, the chairman of Miniso highly praised Bangladesh in the summit forum and has also stated to take its market operation as an example as it is outperforming a lot of the neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and India.





"It is an emotional moment for us as we are representing Bangladesh so proudly in front of 100+ other countries who are present in this forum" said Shah Rayeed Chowdhury.





Miniso Bangladesh continues to grow rapidly and its hassle free FOCO business model makes it a very lucrative business to invest it.