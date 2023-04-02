BRAC Bank shares career planning with IBA students

BRAC Bank recently conducted a career talk at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, as part of their ongoing efforts to educate students on career planning and job market preparation.





The talk held recently was in a series of similar events organized by the bank at different universities.







As a top private commercial bank in Bangladesh, with a workforce of 7,800 coworkers, BRAC Bank is a prominent banking sector recruiter committed to nurturing and upskilling its coworkers.





During the event Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, spoke on "BRAC Bank as an Employer of Choice", highlighting the bank's commitment to providing its employees with opportunities for growth and professional development.





Hussain emphasized that BRAC Bank has become a leading employer in the banking sector of Bangladesh, and is known for its people-focused initiatives, ethical standards, transparent operations, strong brand value, and good corporate governance.





Hussain further explained BRAC Bank's Young Leadership Programme is one of the best in the banking industry, offering its coworkers intensive training and fast-track career progression.







He also noted that working at a values-based bank like BRAC Bank enables its employees to contribute to the country's socioeconomic development.





The event was attended by Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Momen, Director of IBA, and A.T.M. Jakaria Khan, Assistant Professor & Coordinator of the IBA Career Center at the University of Dhaka. Rishad Hossain, Head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding, and Ahmad Imtiaz Sobhan, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding, were present from BRAC Bank.