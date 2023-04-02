Video
Home Business

IPDC launches special auto loan campaign with Audi

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

IPDC Auto Loan is offering up to 90% loan facility to customers on the purchase of Audi e-tron, the first ever fast-charging car in the Bangladesh market. This loan can be repaid for up to 6 years.

Audi developed this vehicle keeping in mind the growing importance of sustainable transportation. Audi has brought this car with low energy consumption and low carbon emission to the Bangladesh market.

To facilitate the purchase of this car, IPDC Finance has launched this special auto loan campaign. The offer is valid April 16, next.


