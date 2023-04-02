Video
US expands access to EV subsidies in proposed rules

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, April 1: US officials proposed Friday guidelines that widen access to electric vehicle subsidies, bringing relief to countries like Japan and potentially the EU amid their fears of being excluded from Washington's spending bonanza.

President Joe Biden's ambitious climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), funnels some $370 billion into subsidies for America's energy transition, including tax breaks for US-made electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

Guidelines released Friday by the Treasury Department spell out requirements that EV batteries have to meet for vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 consumer tax credit.

While the IRA stipulates that a percentage of critical minerals in the battery must be sourced from America or countries it has free-trade pacts with -- initially leaving Japan and the European Union in the cold -- Friday's announcement signals room for maneuver.

The rule "could include newly negotiated critical minerals agreements," said the Treasury Department in a statement.

It added that 21 countries, Japan among them, are included. The confirmation comes days after the United States and Japan unveiled a deal on critical minerals trade to reinforce supply chains in a sector dominated by China.

The EU and US are currently in talks for a similar pact as the transatlantic partners seek a way to end their spat over Washington's subsidy plans. European leaders have been concerned that EU-based energy and auto companies will be shut out or move to the United States.

"Our focus is now firmly on securing in the short term a targeted critical minerals agreement to ensure the EU is treated in an equal manner to other close partners and our companies can benefit from the IRA in the area of electric vehicles," a European Commission spokesperson told AFP.

She added that the commission's initial assessment is that the guidelines confirm the solutions raised in EU-US IRA task force discussions.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager told reporters in Washington this week as well that the whole world was "behind the curve" when it came to net-zero industries and that an acceleration was needed in Europe, the US and other countries.

"What we're trying to solve now is that the acceleration that we were about to have in Europe is not potentially stopped while you have an acceleration in the US," she said.    �AFP


