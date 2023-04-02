Pakistan public debt jumps 28pc to Rs 51.13tr

ISLAMABAD, April 1: Pakistan's public debt increased by over 28 per cent or Rs11.3 trillion between June 2021 and September 2022 to Rs51.13tr mainly because of policy prescriptions like devaluations and interest rate hikes, rather than additional debt inflows for economic growth.





The total public debt which was Rs39.87tr by end-June 2021, increased to Rs49.19tr by end-June 2022, showing an increase of Rs9.3tr. This further rose to Rs51.13tr by end-September 2022. The Fiscal Responsibility & Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA) threshold was thus violated by a big margin.





Resultantly, the public debt to GDP ratio increased from 71.5pc of GDP in June 2021 to 73.5pc by end of June 2022. The per capita debt, therefore, increased from Rs175,625 per person in June 2021 to Rs225,247 in September 2022 - an additional indebtedness of almost Rs50,000 per person in just 15 months, up by 28pc.





This has been revealed in Debt Policy Statement submitted to the parliament on Friday under statutory requirements of the FRDLA. During FY22, Pakistan's debt-to-GDP ratio witnessed an increase of 2 percentage points and stood at 73.5pc at end-Jun 22 compared with 71.5pc a year earlier. This was mainly due to adverse exchange rate movement on account of the depreciation of the rupee against foreign currencies which stood around 5pc of GDP, the statement said. �Dawn