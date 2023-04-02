Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF board approves $5.4b for cash-strapped Argentina

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

WASHINGTON, April, 1: The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday announced a $5.4 billion disbursement to Argentina, part of a $44 billion loan program as the South American nation faces a severe economic panorama.

Argentina is the target of the largest assistance program currently under IMF implementation.

The new disbursement brings to $28.9 billion the total funds already allocated to Argentina since the start of the assistance program in March 2022.

Argentina recorded 5.2 percent economic growth in 2022, a slowdown compared to 2021, but still tallying a second consecutive year of expansion, the first such two-year period of growth since 2010-2011.

Inflation, however, remained high at 94.8 percent, preventing the country from reaping the benefits of this upturn in activity.

The soaring inflation means most goods cost double what they did this time last year, and marks the return of near triple-digit inflation for the first time since the early 1990s.

A week ago Fitch Ratings downgraded Argentina's foreign currency debt to one level above default.

The debt downgrade from CCC- to C suggests that the ratings agency believes a default is "imminent," and comes shortly after a government decree forcing domestic public sector entities to swap their foreign currency-denominated debt for debt denominated in the domestic currency, the peso.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez held an Oval Office meeting with US President Joe Biden two days ago in which he thanked Biden for US support for loans at multilateral lending agencies like the IMF.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private credit growth further slows due to light liquidity
Bangladesh may soon start using rupee to trade with India
Bangladesh Govt approves commercial cultivation of Vannamei shrimp
BD, Netherlands to deepen economic cooperation
Intraco to transport gas from Bhola to industries around Dhaka
Apparel export to EU grew 35.69pc in 2022
Emirates passengers can seamlessly travel to over 150 US points
Canada okays Rogers $19b takeover of telecom rival Shaw


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft