Hajj registration deadline extended for the 7th time

Bangladesh's Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for people willing to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage until Apr 5, according to a notice issued on Thursday.







The deadline has been extended for the seventh time, as the quota set by the Gulf kingdom for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims has yet to be filled up.







So far, just above 1,18,000 people have registered, which means at least 10,000 more people can still register themselves for the pilgrimage, one of the must-dos for able Muslims at least once in their lifetime.







Critics say the outrageously priced packages offered by the government and private agencies are putting people off this year.





After much criticism, the authorities announced a package cost reduction of Tk 11,725.







This year, people registered to perform Hajj under government management will have to pay Tk 671,293. Last year, the government offered two packages - package 1 cost Tk 586,340 while package 2 cost Tk 521,150.







According to an agreement with the Bangladesh government, the Saudi government has agreed to allow 127,198 pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.Under private management, the minimum package would cost a pilgrim Tk 660,893, excluding Qurbani charges. It was Tk 5,22,744 last year. �bdnews24.com