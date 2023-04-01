Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hajj registration deadline extended for the 7th time

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Bangladesh's Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for people willing to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage until Apr 5, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

The deadline has been extended for the seventh time, as the quota set by the Gulf kingdom for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims has yet to be filled up.

According to an agreement with the Bangladesh government, the Saudi government has agreed to allow 127,198 pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

So far, just above 1,18,000 people have registered, which means at least 10,000 more people can still register themselves for the pilgrimage, one of the must-dos for able Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Critics say the outrageously priced packages offered by the government and private agencies are putting people off this year.

After much criticism, the authorities announced a package cost reduction of Tk 11,725.

This year, people registered to perform Hajj under government management will have to pay Tk 671,293. Last year, the government offered two packages - package 1 cost Tk 586,340 while package 2 cost Tk 521,150.

Under private management, the minimum package would cost a pilgrim Tk 660,893, excluding Qurbani charges. It was Tk 5,22,744 last year.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj registration deadline extended for the 7th time
Trump indicted, to face criminal charges
Editor's Forum flays Prothom Alo for publishing false, motivated news
Influx of Yaba gains pace despite efforts to control 'crazy pill'  
11 RAB men to return to workplace after questioning at HQs
BD fail to whitewash Ireland after batting collapse
UN HR chief calls on BD to suspend DSA
6 killed, several injured in 4 road accidents


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft