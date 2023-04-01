Editor's Forum flays Prothom Alo for publishing false, motivated news

Bangladesh Editors Forum on Friday condemned and protested the way in which the Daily Prothom Alo had tried to tarnish the image of the state and the nation by publishing false, baseless and motivated news.





On behalf of the Bangladesh Editors Forum, Chief Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder issued a statement condemning and protesting the matter.





The statement said, "The role of independent media is essential for democracy. But, we think that false reporting and baseless and motivated news in the name of freedom of media and expression is against the principles of independent journalism and reprehensible and it is a crime. Of course, the newspaper has the right to publish any news, but if that news is false and motivated, it is definitely against the journalistic ethics."





The statement also said that there may be specific cases in this regard. However, the arrest of a journalist in the middle of the night by law enforcement agencies cannot be condoned.





The forum also urged everyone to refrain from trying to tarnish the image of the state and the nation through such false and motivated news in the future.