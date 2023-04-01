Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Custodial Death

11 RAB men to return to workplace after questioning at HQs

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Eleven members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 have been questioned in connection with the death of local land office employee Sultana Jesmine under RAB custody in Naogaon.

They were questioned at RAB-5 Battalion Office in Rajshahi after bringing them from Joypurhat Camp.

RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said this on Thursday.

Commander Khondker Al Moin said a RAB team is now in Rajshahi to investigate the incident. For the sake of inquiry, 11 members were brought at Rajshahi Battalion Office from Joypurhat. After questioning, they will go return to their workplace.

Earlier, 11 RAB-5 personnel were "closed" in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmine under RAB custody in Naogaon.

They have been withdrawn from the responsibilities at the field level, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday.

In this regard, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said 11 personnel who were involved in the drive on March 22 last in Naogaon were closed and brought at the RAB-5 Battalion Office in Rajshahi for questioning.

The 11 personnel comprise of an army major, an ASP, other personnel and a driver.

The RAB spokesman further said a committee formed by the RAB Headquarters is now staying in Rajshahi to investigate the incident. The committee is questioning every RAB personnel involved in the drive.

On the basis of a complaint of Enamul Huque, Joint Secretary at the Office of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner, the RAB arrested Sultana Jesmine from Naogaon in March 22.

After four hours into her arrest, she was taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital in a critical condition. Later, she was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on Friday morning.

Sultana Jesmine worked as Office Assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office under Naogaon Sadar Upazila. The RAB claimed that Sultana Jesmine was arrested on Wednesday morning for questioning for her alleged involvement in fraudulent practices.

 She fell sick following her arrest and died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital later on. However, her relatives alleged that Sultana Jesmine died of inhuman and brutal torture in RAB custody.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj registration deadline extended for the 7th time
Trump indicted, to face criminal charges
Editor's Forum flays Prothom Alo for publishing false, motivated news
Influx of Yaba gains pace despite efforts to control 'crazy pill'  
11 RAB men to return to workplace after questioning at HQs
BD fail to whitewash Ireland after batting collapse
UN HR chief calls on BD to suspend DSA
6 killed, several injured in 4 road accidents


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft