11 RAB men to return to workplace after questioning at HQs

Eleven members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 have been questioned in connection with the death of local land office employee Sultana Jesmine under RAB custody in Naogaon.





They were questioned at RAB-5 Battalion Office in Rajshahi after bringing them from Joypurhat Camp.





RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said this on Thursday.





Commander Khondker Al Moin said a RAB team is now in Rajshahi to investigate the incident. For the sake of inquiry, 11 members were brought at Rajshahi Battalion Office from Joypurhat. After questioning, they will go return to their workplace.





Earlier, 11 RAB-5 personnel were "closed" in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmine under RAB custody in Naogaon.





They have been withdrawn from the responsibilities at the field level, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday.





In this regard, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said 11 personnel who were involved in the drive on March 22 last in Naogaon were closed and brought at the RAB-5 Battalion Office in Rajshahi for questioning.





The 11 personnel comprise of an army major, an ASP, other personnel and a driver.





The RAB spokesman further said a committee formed by the RAB Headquarters is now staying in Rajshahi to investigate the incident. The committee is questioning every RAB personnel involved in the drive.





On the basis of a complaint of Enamul Huque, Joint Secretary at the Office of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner, the RAB arrested Sultana Jesmine from Naogaon in March 22.







After four hours into her arrest, she was taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital in a critical condition. Later, she was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on Friday morning.





Sultana Jesmine worked as Office Assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office under Naogaon Sadar Upazila. The RAB claimed that Sultana Jesmine was arrested on Wednesday morning for questioning for her alleged involvement in fraudulent practices.





She fell sick following her arrest and died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital later on. However, her relatives alleged that Sultana Jesmine died of inhuman and brutal torture in RAB custody.