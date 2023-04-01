BD fail to whitewash Ireland after batting collapse

Visiting Ireland finally register a victory in Bangladesh winning the last game of the three-match T20i series by seven wickets on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





It's the first ever victory for the Irish in and against Bangladesh across the formats.





Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan preferred to bat first winning the toss with couple of changes in the playing eleven.







They presumably awarded T20i cap to leggy Rishad Hossain and included Shoriful Islam in the playing eleven.







Shoriful eventually succeeded alike Mustafizur Rahman but Rishad was brought in for a genuine all-rounder Mehidy Miraz instead of Nasum Ahmed, which consequently shortened Bangladesh batting line-up.





Although the host batters had been creating run-flood almost in every game against the Ireland earlier, succumbed badly in the last game and failed to bag 2nd consecutive T20i whitewash as they swept cleanly the World Champions England 3-0 last month.







However, Bangladesh's bating disaster on Friday begun from the 2nd over of their batting innings when inform batter Liton Das returned to the dugout scoring four runs.







One-down whiffer Najmul Hossain Shanto followed Liton in the next over scoring four runs. Another opener Rony Talukder (14), skipper Shakib Al Hasan (6) and Towhid Hridoy (12) joined the wicket throwing procession as Bangladesh lost all their recognised batters but Shamim Hossain Patwari even before posting 50 runs on the board, in fact, Hridoy left the center-wicket as the 5th Bangladesh batter when Bangladesh were on 41 runs only.





Shamim, the man at six, started fighting with the bat from one end and watching the dismissals of his partners from other end. The southpaw was the lone Bangladesh batter to show guts against visiting bowlers and picked up the maiden T20i fifty of his career.







He piled-up 51 runs off 42 deliveries with five boundaries and couple of over boundaries before getting out as the last Bangladesh batter in the final over of their batting innings as Bangladesh were wrapped up on 124.







Irish captain used seven bowlers in the game and all got wicket. Mark Adair hauled three wickets for 5 runs while debutant Matthew Humphreys picked two for 10 runs. Fionn Hand, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ben White and Gareth Delany shared the rest equally among them.





Needing 125 runs to win, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling stated showing his character from the very first over. The 5th highest run-getter of the format in the World entertained the crowd with 10 boundaries and four over boundaries on the way to his devastating innings of 77 run from 41 deliveries.







The guests thereby, reached on target keeping seven wickets at hand and 36 balls to spare.







Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful and Rishad shared the three Irish wickets among them.







Stirling named the Player of the Match for his stormy knock while Taskin was adjudged the Player of the Series for accumulated eight wickets.Bangladesh however, clinched the title 2-1 as they outclassed the Irish in the earlier matches by 22 runs (D/L method) and 77 runs respectively.