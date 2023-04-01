6 killed, several injured in 4 road accidents

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur, Bagerhat, Chandpur and Patuakhali, according to our correspondents.





Our Dinajpur Correspondent writes a person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van on Gobindaganj regional road in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat upazila on Friday morning, police said.





The deceased pickup van driver Jasim Uddin, 45, was from Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila while the injured are the driver's helper and a cattle trader.





Khokan Chandra Chaki, Sub-Inspector at Ghoraghat Police Station, said the accident occurred around 6:00am when the head-on collision between the vehicles from opposite directions in Birampur area under the upazila, leaving the driver dead on the spot and two others injured.







The bodies were sent to Sadar upazila hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.





In another incident, two motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident at Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur district on Thursday night.





The deceased were Golzar Ali, 40, a resident of Kismat Fatejungpur Dangarhat village of the upazila and Fazle Rabbi Dulal, 40, a resident of Charakdanga Dublia village under Khansama upazila.

Police said the duo were going towards Bekipur Bazar riding on a motorcycle at night. On the way, a speeding micro bus coming from Saidpur rammed the motorcycle in Bekipul area around 8:30pm. The two died on the spot.





Our Bagerhat Correspondent adds the helper of a truck was killed as another truck hit their parked truck in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Sheikh Kalu Mia, 26, hailed from Satkhira district. He was the helper of the parked truck which carried coal.





Inspector SM Ashraful Alam of Bagerhat police said the accident occurred early Friday morning in Faltita Bazar area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving Kalu Mia dead on the spot. Madrasa Ghat Highway police seized the two trucks. Process of filing a case is underway in this connection.





Our Chandpur Correspondent added that a fourth grader student was killed in a road accident on Meghna-Dhonagoda road at Matlab Uttar upazila in Chandpur district on Friday morning.





The accident took place at Dashani village under Kalakanda union of the upazila at around 10:00am.





Deceased Bijay Das, 12, was son of Maran Das, a resident of the village. He was a fourth grader of Mohanpur Govt Primary School.





According to locals, a speeding micro-bus hit the boy from behind when he was going to Dashani Bazar on foot. He was critically injured.





Locals rescued him and took to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







Our Patuakhali Correspondent reports a young man was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on Payra Bridge of Kuakata-Dhaka highway at Dhumki upazila in Patuakhali district on Thursday evening.





The accident took place at Pagla area in Dakshin toll plaza of the bridge at around 7:00pm.





The deceased was identified as Md Shaon, 22, son of Abdur Rab Talukder, a resident of Gabua village under Badarpur up in Sadar upazila of the district.





Quoting locals, Dhumki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Bashar said a Tuhin Paribahan bus was going to Dinajpur from Kuakata. Md Shaon along with one pillion passenger was riding his motorcycle behind the bus when it reached at Dakshin Toll plaza area, the bus hit an auto-rickshaw.





Realizing the accident, Shaon tried to overtake the bus and collided with another motorbike from the opposite direction. A total of seven people were critically injured on the spot.





Locals rushed the injured to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Shaon dead.





Later, being informed, police rushed there and seized the bus.





Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.