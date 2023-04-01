Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prothom Alo reporter shifted to Kashimpur Jail

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Samsuzzaman Shams, a reporter of Prothom Alo, who was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, was shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail-1 from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Friday.

Shahjahan Ahmed, senior jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 said that "he was taken to Kashimpur Jail around 1:30pm."

Sources at the Keraniganj jail said the journalist was shifted as per directives of high-ups of the Department of Prisons.

Shams was produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday that sent him to jail in the DSA case filed with Ramna Police Station.

He was sued in another DSA case with Tejgaon Police Station a couple of hours before he was picked up early on Wednesday.

A group of students of Jahangirnagar University on Friday blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway for half an hour demanding the release of the daily Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams and the abolition of Digital Security Act.

They blocked the highway from 3.00pm to 3.30pm
Earlier, they also brought out a procession from Murad Chattar of the university.

On the other hand, Chhatra League unit of the university brought a procession on the campus protesting against yellow journalism.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj registration deadline extended for the 7th time
Trump indicted, to face criminal charges
Editor's Forum flays Prothom Alo for publishing false, motivated news
Influx of Yaba gains pace despite efforts to control 'crazy pill'  
11 RAB men to return to workplace after questioning at HQs
BD fail to whitewash Ireland after batting collapse
UN HR chief calls on BD to suspend DSA
6 killed, several injured in 4 road accidents


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft