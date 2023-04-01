Prothom Alo reporter shifted to Kashimpur Jail

Samsuzzaman Shams, a reporter of Prothom Alo, who was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, was shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail-1 from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Friday.





Shahjahan Ahmed, senior jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 said that "he was taken to Kashimpur Jail around 1:30pm."







Sources at the Keraniganj jail said the journalist was shifted as per directives of high-ups of the Department of Prisons.





Shams was produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday that sent him to jail in the DSA case filed with Ramna Police Station.





He was sued in another DSA case with Tejgaon Police Station a couple of hours before he was picked up early on Wednesday.





A group of students of Jahangirnagar University on Friday blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway for half an hour demanding the release of the daily Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams and the abolition of Digital Security Act.







They blocked the highway from 3.00pm to 3.30pm

Earlier, they also brought out a procession from Murad Chattar of the university.





On the other hand, Chhatra League unit of the university brought a procession on the campus protesting against yellow journalism.